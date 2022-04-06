Università, sospeso direttore Ortopedia.

In riferimento alle richieste di approfondimento da parte di alcuni organi di stampa, l’Università degli Studi di Salerno precisa che, in seguito alla segnalazione ricevuta via PEC in data 31 marzo 2022 dall’Associazione Liberi Specializzandi – Fattore 2a, il Rettore Vincenzo Loia nella medesima giornata ha prontamente inviato al Direttore del Dipartimento di Medicina, Chirurgia e Odontoiatria/DIPMED la richiesta di una relazione dettagliata sui fatti segnalati, riservandosi – a seguito delle dovute verifiche – eventuali altre azioni.

Allo stato attuale, il Direttore del DIPMED ha nominato una apposita commissione di verifica e ha contestualmente avocato a sé la direzione della Scuola di Specializzazione in Ortopedia e Traumatologia dell’Università di Salerno.

Delle azioni finora avviate è stato informato il Ministero controllante “MUR – Ministero dell’Università e della Ricerca”.