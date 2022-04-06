Università, sospeso direttore Ortopedia.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
102
Una veduta esterna dell'ospedale Ruggi d'Aragona di Salerno, in una foto tratta dal sito della struttura ospedaliera, 5 maggio 2018. E' una polacca di 33 anni residente a Giffoni Valle Piana (Salerno), la donna che nella serata del 4 maggio, eludendo la sorveglianza interna, ha prelevato il proprio bambino di circa un mese dall'ospedale Ruggi d'Aragona facendo poi perdere le tracce. La donna, al momento del parto avvenuto il 28 marzo scorso, è apparsa subito in un evidente stato di ebbrezza alcolica che ha fatto scattare la segnalazione al Tribunale dei Minorenni di Salerno già a conoscenza, peraltro, della delicata situazione della donna, che ha altri due figli non affidati a lei. Di qui la disposizione del tribunale che le consentiva solo di allattare il figlio in ospedale ma non di portarlo a casa. ANSA/ SITO OSPEDALE RUGGI D'ARAGONA +++ HO - NO SALES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY +++

In riferimento alle richieste di approfondimento da parte di alcuni organi di stampa, l’Università degli Studi di Salerno precisa che, in seguito alla segnalazione ricevuta via PEC in data 31 marzo 2022 dall’Associazione Liberi Specializzandi – Fattore 2a,  il Rettore Vincenzo Loia nella medesima giornata ha prontamente inviato al Direttore del Dipartimento di Medicina, Chirurgia e Odontoiatria/DIPMED la richiesta di una relazione dettagliata sui fatti segnalati, riservandosi – a seguito delle dovute verifiche – eventuali altre azioni.

Allo stato attuale, il Direttore del DIPMED ha nominato una apposita commissione di verifica e ha contestualmente avocato a sé la direzione della Scuola di Specializzazione in Ortopedia e Traumatologia dell’Università di Salerno.

 

Delle azioni finora avviate è stato informato il Ministero controllante “MUR – Ministero dell’Università e della Ricerca”.

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here