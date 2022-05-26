Morto Ciriaco De Mita, l’ex premier aveva 94 anni, fu anche segretario della Dc.

Ciriaco De Mita durante il convegno ''Cattolicesimo politico, e le sfide del terzo millennio'', Roma, 29 settembre 2017. ANSA/GIUSEPPE LAMI
L’ex presidente del Consiglio e segretario della Dc, Ciriaco De Mita, è morto questa mattina alle 7 nella casa di cura Villa dei Pini di Avellino dove stava seguendo un percorso di riabilitazione dopo la frattura del femore per la caduta dello scorso febbraio.

Lo ha reso noto il vice sindaco, Walter Vigilante. (ANSA).

