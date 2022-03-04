Ucraina, preghiera per la pace lunedì 7 in piazza della Libertà.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
81

Lunedì 7 marzo alle ore 20,00, in piazza della Libertà a Salerno, si terrà una veglia di preghiera interreligiosa per una “Pace senza confini”, organizzata dalla diocesi di Salerno, in collaborazione con gli esponenti delle altre confessioni religiose.

