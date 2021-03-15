Immobiliare, crollo dei prezzi a Salerno, fino al 60%.

Mercato immobiliare a Salerno: crisi nera – come titola il “Quotidiano del Sud”, in svendita appartamenti con mutuo. Dopo un anno si fanno sentire pesantemente gli effetti della pandemia sul settore. I salernitani puntano soltanto a saldare i conti con le banche. Dalle agenzie informano che i prezzi scendono fino al 60%. Sul Corso case ristrutturate a meno di 2mila euro al mq

