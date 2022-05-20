Il Liceo Regina Margherita premiato dalla Fondazione Valenzi.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
2
Una delegazione del  Liceo “Regina Margherita”, insieme alla preside Angela Nappi, si recherà a Napoli, presso la sede della Fondazione Valenzi al Maschio Angioino per ritirare il premio del progetto “contro le discriminazioni”.

