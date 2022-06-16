Festa della Musica, presentazione delle iniziative a cura della Soprintendenza venerdì 17.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
1
Venerdì 17 giugno 2022 ore 10.00 Soprintendenza di Salerno

Venerdì 2022 ore 10.00, presso la Soprintendenza di Salerno nella sala conferenze Mario A. De Cunzo, in via Tasso 46 (centro storico) si terrà una conferenza stampa su:

FESTA DELLA MUSICA 2022

Interverrà la soprintendente dott.ssa Raffaella Bonaudo

