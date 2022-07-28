Home Cronaca Biglietto Bus, aumenti a Salerno e linee extraurbane.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
0

Da lunedì 1 agosto il biglietto orario passa da 1,30 a 1,50 euro.

Gli aumenti dei ticket partono da 10 centesimi per arrivare a 2,90 euro in più.

