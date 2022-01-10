Scuola, Tar sospende ordinanza di De Luca.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Salerno
-
0
131

Il Tar ha sospeso l’ordinanza con la quale la Regione Campania ha disposto la didattica a distanza fino al 29 gennaio in tutte le scuole dell’infanzia, elementari e medie del territorio per criticità legate alla pandemia da Sars-Cov-2.

