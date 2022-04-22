Salernitana, slitta al 5 maggio il recupero con il Venezia, i lagunari insistono per la vittoria a tavolino.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
103
Everything is ready for the serie A soccer match between Salernitana and Venezia at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Italy, 6 January 2022. The match was not played because the US Salernitana blocked by ASL for COVID. ANSA/MASSIMO PICA

La partita Salernitana-Venezia (1/a giornata di ritorno), si disputerà giovedì 5 maggio alle ore 18, e non mercoledì 27 aprile.

Lo rende noto la Lega calcio di Serie A.

La decisione segue la fissazione dell’udienza davanti al Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport per il 2 dello stesso mese per l’esame del ricorso presentato dal Venezia. I lagunari chiedono di “annullare la decisione della Corte Sportiva d’Appello con la conseguenza “di disporre, a carico della Salernitana la sanzione della perdita della gara con il risultato di 3-0”. (ANSA).

