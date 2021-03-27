Giornata Mondiale della libertà d’espressione, appuntamento con Casa Babylon Teatro.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Salerno
-
0
102
funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

Sabato 27 marzo 2021

Giornata Mondiale della Liberta d’Espressione

 

VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/casababylontheatre/videos/439532214001462

 

 

 

Casa Babylon Teatro
Teatro Centro Sociale di Pagani Via De Gasperi, 16

segreteria organizzativa
marika ianniello

 

ufficio stampa
nunzia gargano
ufficiostampa@casababylon.it

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here