Coronavirus, aggiornamento 6 maggio, 4 decessi e 5.009 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
3
Sono 5.009 i nuovi positivi al Covid in Campania su 29.204 test esaminati.

Il tasso di incidenza è del 17,15%, sostanzialmente stabile rispetto al 17,41 di ieri.

Quattro le nuove vittime.

I ricoveri in terapia intensiva salgono a 41 (+1), quelli in degenza calano a quota 694 (-6). (ANSA).

