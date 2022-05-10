Coronavirus, aggiornamento 10 maggio, 6 decessi e 6.416 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore.

Sono 6.416 i nuovi positivi al Covid in Campania, su 34.057 test esaminati.

Il tasso di incidenza è del 18,83%, in netta risalita rispetto al 16,39 di ieri.

Dodici le nuove vittime, di cui sei nelle ultime 48 ore. I posti letto occupati in terapia intensiva sono 38 (+2), quelli nelle degenze 666 (+3). (ANSA).

