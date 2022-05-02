Verifiche strutturali, chiuso Antiquarium Villa Romana a Minori.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
3
La Soprintendenza ABAP di SA e AV comunica che per verifiche strutturali è temporaneamente chiuso al pubblico l’Antiquarium della Villa romana di Minori (SA).

