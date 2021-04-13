Vaccini, tutto regolare in Campania.

Redazione Gazzetta di Salerno
Persons on line waiting for the vaccination against Covid-19 at Marittima Station, Naples, 25 March 2021. ANSA/CIRO FUSCO
L’Unità di Crisi della Regione Campania fa sapere che domani le vaccinazioni si svolgeranno regolarmente, secondo convocazioni, nei centri vaccinali della regione.; (ANSA)

