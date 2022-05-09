Riapre Antiquarium Villa Romana Minori.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
3
La Soprintendenza ABAP di Salerno e Avellino informa che da sabato 8 maggio 2022, riapre al pubblico l’Antiquarium della Villa Romana di Minori (SA) dalle ore 9.00 alle 14.00.
Orario settimanale di apertura: da martedi a sabato 9.00 / 19.00 – Domenica 9.00 / 14.00. Lunedi chiuso.
Ingesso gratuito.

