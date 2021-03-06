Doppia protesi all’anca impiantata al Ruggi.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Salerno
-
0
103
Al Ruggi doppio intervento contemporaneo- come titola il quotidiano “Le Cronache” – di protesi totale mini invasiva bilaterale simultanea dell’anca. Non si tratta di una operazione routinaria.

Il direttore facente funzione del Reparto di Ortopedia, Mauro Nese, insieme alla sua equipe, d’accordo con la paziente, ha deciso di eseguire l’intervento che presenta molti lati positivi.

La 57enne operata ieri mattina sta bene e, al tempo del Covid, avrà una permanenza ospedaliera ridotta che è sempre consigliabile.

