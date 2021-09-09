Comunali, inaugurazione comitato Vincenzo Napoli in via Roma.

Questa sera, giovedì 9 settembre, alle ore 20:00, verrà inaugurato il comitato del Sindaco Vincenzo Napoli, candidato alle prossime Elezioni Amministrative del 3 e 4 ottobre 2021.

Il comitato si trova in via Roma n. 45, Salerno.

