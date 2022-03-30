Anziana di 104 anni operata al femore al Ruggi, ora cammina.

Pochi giorni fa il dottore Mauro Nese, direttore dell’UOC di Ortotraumatologia dell’AOU San Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d’Aragona di Salerno, ha operato al femore una donna di 103 anni.

L’anziana signora, piacevolmente nota per il forte temperamento e il suo spirito giovanile, era stata vittima di un incidente domestico che le aveva causato la frattura mediale di collo femore.

È stato quindi necessario intervenire con solerzia, con un impianto di Endoprotesi, che ha permesso alla signora Paolina di riappropriarsi della sua motilità. Ventiquattro ore dopo infatti, ha deambulato come da prassi, e il quinto giorno ha lasciato l’ospedale, senza aver perso il suo buonumore.

