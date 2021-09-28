Droga, Carabinieri arrestano 25 persone.

Dall’alba è in corso una vasta operazione antidroga dei carabinieri del Comando provinciale di Salerno supportati da quelli dei reparti territorialmente competenti, che stanno eseguendo un provvedimento cautelare, emesso dal del gip del Tribunale di Potenza su richiesta della dda, nelle province di Salerno, Napoli, Potenza e Biella, nei confronti di 25 persone, 8 delle quali sottoposte a custodia in carcere, 11 collocate agli arresti domiciliari e le altre sottoposte all’obbligo di dimora. L’operazione, denominata ‘Big brother”, é mirata a smantellare una organizzazione dedita al traffico di sostanze stupefacenti.

I particolari dell’operazione saranno resi noti alle ore 11,00 nel tribunale di Potenza nel corso di una conferenza stampa tenuta dal procuratore. (ANSA).

