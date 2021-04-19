Parco di Via Galloppo a Torrione, pericoli per i bambini.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
74
funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

Alcuni residenti hanno segnalato questo pericolo al parco Giochi di Torrione , di Via Galloppo.

segnalazione di Alfonso Angrisani

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here