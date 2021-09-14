Droga, vasta operazione dei Carabinieri, numerosi arresti.

Redazione Gazzetta di Salerno
Un fermo immagine tratto da un video dei carabinieri di Roma, 22 agosto 2021: Nella serata di ieri i carabinieri della Stazione Roma Tor Bella Monaca, nell'ambito dei quotidiani controlli antidroga nelle principali "piazze di spaccio" della zona, in poche ore hanno arrestato 3 pusher. I militari hanno sequestrato centinaia di dosi tra cocaina e hashish pronte per essere smerciate ai loro "clienti" in cerca di sballo. A finire in manette per prima è stata una donna romana di 33 anni, con precedenti, sorpresa in via dell'Archeologia in possesso di una trentina di dosi singole di cocaina. In casa, durante la perquisizione, i carabinieri hanno anche rinvenuto una cartuccia cal. 38 Special, motivo per cui la 33enne è stata anche denunciata a piede libero per detenzione abusiva di armi. ANSA/CARABINIERI EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES
I carabinieri del Comando provinciale di Salerno stanno dando esecuzione a numerose ordinanze di custodia cautelare in carcere ed agli arresti domiciliari nell’ambito dell’indagine ‘Porta a porta’ dei cc relativa ad associazione per delinquere finalizzata al traffico di sostanze stupefacenti.

Una conferenza stampa si terrà alle ore 10.30 nella sala multimediale del Comando provinciale. (ANSA).

