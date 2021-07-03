Coronavirus, aggiornamento 3 luglio, 0 decessi e 139 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore.

Redazione Gazzetta di Salerno
Per la prima volta dal 4 ottobre non si registrano decessi in Campania a causa del covid-19.

A fronte di 6.339 test i positivi sono 139.

I ricoverati in terapia intensiva sono 19, i degenti 208.

