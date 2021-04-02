SDA Poste Italiane consegna 23.500 dosi di vaccino Astra Zeneca ad Eboli.

Nella mattinata di domani, sabato 3 aprile, saranno recapitate a Eboli, in provincia di Salerno, 23.500 dosi del vaccino “AstraZeneca”.

Alla consegna provvederanno i furgoni Sda, corriere di Poste italiane, attrezzati con speciali celle frigorifere.

