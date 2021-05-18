Salernitana, Consiglio Federale proroga scadenza al 25 giugno.

Foto LaPresse - Gerardo Cafaro 06 09 2015 Salerno - Italia Sport Calcio US Salernitana 1919 vs US Avellino 1912 Campionato di Calcio Serie B 2015/2016 ConTe.it - Stadio "Arechi" Nella foto: Claudio Lotito Photo LaPresse - Gerardo Cafaro 06 09 2015 Salerno - Italy Sport Soccer US Salernitana 1919 vs US Avellino 1912 Italian Football Championship League B 2015/2016 ConTe.it - "Arechi" Stadium In the picture: CLaudio Lotito
Claudio Lotito ha tempo fino al 25 giugno per cedere la Salernitana. E’ quanto emerso dal Consiglio Federale di ieri a Roma.

Se entro quella data non arriverà la cessione, per la Salernitana scatterà la mancata ammissione al campionato.

