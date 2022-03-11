Respinto ricorso Venezia, la partita con la Salernitana si deve giocare.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
57
Everything is ready for the serie A soccer match between Salernitana and Venezia at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Italy, 6 January 2022. The match was not played because the US Salernitana blocked by ASL for COVID. ANSA/MASSIMO PICA

Salernitana-Venezia si dovrà giocare: il ricorso proposto dalla società lagunare è stat o respinto dalla Corte d’Appello della Figc, che ne ha dato comunicazione oggi dopo l’udienza che si è tenuta in videoconferenza.

Ora si dovranno attendere quindici giorni per avere le motivazioni del dispositivo, dopodiché è probabile che il Venezia si opporrà nuovamente nel terzo grado di giudizio, cioè il Coni.

La partita, prevista per il 6 gennaio scorso, non si era disputata per casi di Covid nel gruppo squadra campano.

    (ANSA).

