Nave con 32 clandestini attracca nel porto di Salerno.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Salerno
-
0
133
È giunta nel porto di Salerno una nave merci con a bordo 32 clandestini. Si tratterebbe di 30 cittadini turchi e 2 bielorussi, tutti maggiorenni.

Da quanto si apprende sono stati tratti in salvo in Grecia dall’imbarcazione turca.

Questura e Prefettura di Salerno hanno messo in moto la macchina organizzativa per l’accoglienza che dovrà tenere conto anche dell’emergenza sanitaria.

I 32 stranieri saranno sottoposti a tampone e resteranno a bordo della nave fino a quando non si conoscerà l’esito dei test che saranno processati nei laboratori dell’ospedale “Ruggi”. Successivamente saranno trasferiti nelle strutture individuate dalla Prefettura. (ANSA).

