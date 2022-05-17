Humanoma, il virus siamo noi, presentazione del libro di Carlo Fumo venerdì 20 al Bristol di Vietri.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
3
Atelier Caliani abiti da sposa a Salerno Jesus Peiro Nicole Milano Nicole Couture

Si svolgerà a Villa Bristol a Vietri sul Mare il 20/05/2022 h 18.30 la presentazione del libro di Carlo Fumo Humanoma, il virus siamo noi.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here