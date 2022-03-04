Faccio quello che voglio, Rocco Barbaro al Teatro Centro Sociale di Pagani sabato 5.

Con Faccio quello che voglio, Rocco Barbaro brillante autore ed interprete, racconta in tono ironico la sua esperienza di emigrante calabrese alle prese con la stressante realtà milanese, proponendo un cabaret acuto con risvolti satirici, decisamente coinvolgente.

Il suo umorismo ricorda quello di altri attori dell’area milanese che hanno fatto scuola come Dario Fo, Giorgio Gaber o Paolo Rossi, comici della parola più che del gesto, ricavando il proprio successo dall’interpretazione, in diversi stili, di ciò che avviene nella società.

Barbaro rappresenta in chiave ironica e con un retrogusto amaro il fenomeno dell’emigrazione dei meridionali verso nord Italia mettendo in luce i classici stereotipi a cui è ancora inevitabilmente legata una certa Italia.

L’emigrato nella sua ansia di integrazione abbraccia ogni teorema e ogni … Da qui una fitta rete di parodie e … che permettono di esprimere il massimo delle potenzialità comiche dalle …. Fulminanti capaci di spiazzare il pubblico senza toni urlati, sfruttando solo la sua genialità spontanea. Sabato 05 marzo 2022 ore 20,45

Teatro Centro Sociale Pagani

ROCCO BARBARO

in

FACCIO QUELLO CHE VOGLIO Orario: 20,45 Per info: www.casababylon.it