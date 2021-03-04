Coronavirus, unità di crisi, inevitabile zona rossa.

La tensostruttura della Croce Rossa, montata a piazza dei Cinquecento che verra utilizzata per effettuare i vaccini. 4 marzo 2021 ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
L’Unità di crisi della Regione Campania ha deciso di impegnare “in un’azione straordinaria il Tigem e l’Asl Napoli1 per rendere quanto più puntuale e capillare l’individuazione delle varianti.

E’ un lavoro indispensabile a fronte di una crescita del contagio che rende ormai inevitabile la “zona rossa” in Campania”.

Si è data inoltre “l’obiettivo di completare nel giro di una settimana la vaccinazione di tutto il personale scolastico”.; (ANSA).

