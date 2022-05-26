Coronavirus, aggiornamento 26 maggio, 1 decesso e 2.345 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
1
Sono 2.345 i nuovi positivi al Covid in Campania, su 17.524 test eseguiti.

Il tasso di incidenza sale al 13,38%, contro il 12,45 di ieri.

Il bollettino della Regione segnala una nuova vittima.

In lieve aumento l’occupazione dei posti letto, che nelle intensive sono 26 (+1) e in degenza 443 (+9). (ANSA).

