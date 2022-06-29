Valeria Marini in vacanza in Costiera, soggiorna al Bristol di Vietri.

Valeria Marini  si rilassa in Costiera Amalfitana all’ Hotel Bristol di Vietri Sul Mare.

Dopo il lancio della sua nuova canzone Baci Stellari la soubrette italiana si sta concedendo qualche giorno di riposo nel comune di antica tradizione ceramica .

