Ruggi, positivi al covid cardiochirurgo e suo assistente.

Sono stati disposti tamponi a tappeto fra medici, operatori e pazienti della struttura fiore all’occhiello dell’ospedale “Ruggi” di Salerno. L’allarme Covid, adesso, suona forte – come riporta il quotidiano “La Città” oggi in edicola – all’interno della Torre cardiologica del presidio di via San Leonardo: un cardiochirurgo e almeno un altro componente della sua equipe, infatti, sono risultati positivi al virus. È ormai una spiacevole “prassi”, che si verifica sin dall’esplosione della pandemia della primavera del 2020. Ma, adesso, l’allarme suona ancora più forte: il medico e i suoi assistenti, infatti, negli scorsi giorni – inconsapevoli di essere affetti dall’infezione – hanno svolto attività all’interno dei reparti. E, secondo alcune indiscrezioni, avrebbero partecipato anche ad alcuni interventi chirurgici.