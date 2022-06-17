Nero lucano, Piera Carlomagno presenta il suo lubro domenica 19 a Caggiano.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
3
Domenica 19 giugno allo Studio Cafaro di Caggiano in via Erminio Morone 13, alle ore 19 verrà presentato il romanzo noir di Piera Carlomagno “Nero lucano” edito da Solferino Rcs.

 

