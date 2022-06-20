Mega rissa a Sala Consilina, decine di giovanissimi coinvolti.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
3
Mega rissa all’alba davanti ad un locale di Sala Consilina, in provincia di Salerno, con decine tra ragazzi e ragazze coinvolti.

Alcuni avrebbero brandito delle bottiglie rotte.

Il tutto immortalato dai video che girano sui social e che in questa circostanza saranno utili ai Carabinieri della compagnia di Sala Consilina per individuare i responsabili del fatto.

La rissa sarebbe stata scatenata da futili motivi. Non ci sono stati feriti. (ANSA).

