Pensieri Sparsi, Enzo Todaro presenta il suo libro martedì 5 al Circolo Canottieri.

Martedi 5 luglio  alle ore 19:00 presso il Circolo Canottieri Irno si terrà la presentazione del libro “Pensieri Sparsi “ di Enzo Todaro.

Introdurranno Guido Milanese e Adolfo Gravagnuolo.

Interverrà l’autore Enzo Todaro.

