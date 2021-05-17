Droga, Polizia sequestra 65 chili di cocaina al Porto.

Undici persone, italiane e albanesi, sono state raggiunte all'alba da misure cautelari - otto in carcere, due con obbligo di dimora e una con obbligo di firma - emesse dal Gip del Tribunale di Ravenna su richiesta della Procura, nell'ambito di una operazione antidroga eseguita dalla polizia sul territorio ravennate con perquisizioni di abitazioni ed attività commerciali. L'operazione, che vede impegnati 50 agenti tra questura di Ravenna-Squadra Mobile, reparto prevenzione crimine Emilia-Romagna orientale e unità cinofile di Bologna, nasce nell'ambito di una indagine sul traffico di droga nella provincia romagnola nel periodo settembre 2018 - maggio 2019 e che, nella sua fase operativa, aveva già portato alla denuncia di 16 persone, di cui 11 arrestate in flagranza, e al sequestro di 8 chili di cocaina e 15 di marijuana, di una pistola con munizioni, di un'auto e di 130 mila euro. ANSA/ Polizia EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES
Agenti della Questura di Salerno e militari della Guardia di Finanza alle prime ore dell’alba hanno sequestrato all’interno dell’area del porto commerciale di Salerno due borsoni contenenti 65,5 chilogrammi di cocaina pura.

La droga, qualora fosse stata smerciato nelle varie piazze di spaccio, avrebbe fruttato alla criminalità oltre 3 milioni di euro.

Le indagini, in corso, sono coordinate dalla Procura di Salerno (ANSA).

