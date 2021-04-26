Tenta di uccidere la moglie e poi si taglia le vene, grave.

Tenta di uccidere la moglie e poi di suicidarsi. Il fatto è successo nel Salernitano.

Domenica mattina, a Pontecagnano, un uomo di 59 anni ha ferito, in modo non grave, con un coltello, la coniuge.

L’uomo, già destinatario del divieto di avvicinamento nei confronti della donna, è stato rintracciato dai carabinieri della sezione radiomobile di Salerno, da un parente ad Ogliara.

È stato fermato con i polsi lesionati poiché ha tentato di togliersi la vita.

Trasportato all’ospedale San Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d’Aragona Ruggi, è in gravi condizioni. (ANSA).

