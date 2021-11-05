Appalti e cooperative, chiesta proroga indagini su De Luca.

Napoli, 07 ottobre 2021, Teatro Bellini, apertura del festival lezioni di storia. (Newfotosud Mauro Palumbo)
Il governatore della Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, ha ricevuto oggi un avviso di proroga indagini per la vicenda relativa alle coop di Salerno sulla quale sta indagando la Procura.

Lo si apprende da fonti dello staff dello stesso De Luca. (ANSA).

