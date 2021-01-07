Terremoto, due scosse a San Gregorio Magno, nessun danno segnalato.

Un vecchio sismografo, ancora in uso, nella sala sismica dell' Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia a Roma oggi 10 maggio 2011. ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
Trema la terra nel salernitano. Due scosse avvenute ad un minuto di distanza tra loro si sono verificate alle 10.00 con a San Gregorio Magno.

I sismografi dell’Istituto di Geofisica e Vulcanologia hanno rilevato le scosse di magnitudo 2.3 e 2.4 ad una profondità di circa 10 km. Fortunatamente non si registrano danni a persone o cose.

