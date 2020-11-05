Ordinanza del Sindaco, stop alle bevande self service dalle 18.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
33

Al fine di contrastarea diffusione del contagio da Covid 19, il Sindaco di Salerno Vincenzo Napoli ha disposto, dal 4 novembre fino al prossimo 3 dicembre, la chiusura indifferibile alle ore 18.00 degli esercizi di vicinato che svolgono attività di distribuzione di bevande self service.

Ordinanza Ordinanza 364,00 kByte

