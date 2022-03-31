“Il Fronte Nazionale di Liberazione in Eboli” di Giuseppe Barra.

di Pasquale Martucci

Venerdì 1 aprile nell’Aula Consiliare del Comune di Eboli sarà presentato il libro di Giuseppe Barra “Il Fronte Nazionale di Liberazione in Eboli”.

Introdurrà il sindaco di Eboli Mario Conte, concluderà l’on. Carmelo Conte (già ministro delle Aree Urbane dal 1989 al 1992).

 

