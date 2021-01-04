Vaccini, la rabbia dei medici di base: noi dopo i burocrati.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Salerno
-
0
93
Servizio Vaccini Anti influenzali all'ambulatorio Sociosanitario di via Calvairate 1, Milano, 24 Novembre, 2020, ANSA/Andrea Fasani
Furiosi i medici di famiglia salernitani. Contestano – come titola il quotidiano “Il Mattino” – il piano regionale della campagna di vaccinazione: «Siamo stati inseriti dopo i burocrati che non sono a contatto con gli ammalati».

Sono soltanto al sesto posto tra le categorie della prima fascia di prioritaria, addirittura dietro gli amministrativi e i membri delle direzioni strategiche delle aziende sanitarie e ospedaliere.

