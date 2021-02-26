Salerno in Comune, presentazione sabato 27 online.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Salerno
-
0
94
funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

Inizia una nuova avventura.
Un laboratorio sociale, culturale e civico per promuovere idee e spunti programmatici.
Ci vediamo sabato 27 Febbraio alle ore 19.00 per il lancio di “Salerno in Comune”.
 
compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here