Eboli, interruzione erogazione acqua dalle 21 alle 7.

Il Commissario Straordinario del comune di Eboli informa la cittadinanza che, a causa di improvvisa rottura della condotta adduttrice denominata “Basso Sele”, l’ASIS sospenderà il servizio di erogazione idrica alle utenze in data 25/01/2021 dalle ore 21.00 alle ore 7.00 del 26/01/2021.

