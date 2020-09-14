Coronavirus, aggiornamento 14 settembre, 1 decesso e 90 nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
0
52

Sono 90 i nuovi positivi al Covid 19 rilevati ieri in Campania, su 2.845 tamponi eseguiti. Nel bollettino dell’Unità di crisi, aggiornato alla mezzanotte scorsa, si segnalano anche 26 guariti e una nuova vittima da coronavirus.

Dei 90 nuovi casi, 10 sono da rientro o connessi a precedenti contagi di persone tornate dalle vacanze. (ANSA).

