Preghiera sulla tomba di San Matteo del direttore della Caritas Don Marco Russo.

Il direttore don Marco Russo e gli operatori della Caritas diocesana di Salerno Campagna Acerno, in occasione dell’inizio della Quaresima, hanno pregato sulla tomba di San Matteo nel Duomo di Salerno, per i volontari e per le vittime del covid.

L’impegno è quello di essere mano pronta a sostenere e piedi per camminare al fianco dei fratelli e le sorelle.

