Calcio, la serie B riparte il 26 giugno. La A il 20.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Salerno
-
0
99
Il presidente della Lega di serie B Mauro Balata in occasione della presentazione alla stampa della nuova stagione del campionato "Quarta categoria", Milano, 3 dicembre 2018. ANSA / MATTEO BAZZI

“La serie B ripartirà il 26 giugno, noi l’avevamo già deliberato e ora c’è l’ok del Governo per il quale ringraziamo il ministro Spadafora”: Mauro Balata, presidente della Lega di B, ufficializza così al telefono con l’ANSA la data di ripartenza del campionato. “Ricominciare – conclude – è davvero una gran cosa”. (ANSA).

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here